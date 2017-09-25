Netflix Takes to Skies, Pitching Airlines on In-Flight Streaming Tech

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Virgin America +Netflix_Exterior
Courtesy of Virgin America

Netflix is taking a 40,000-foot view in its next strategic initiative to expand access to the streaming service.

Starting in 2018, the company will extend bandwidth-efficient technology built for mobile devices to airline carriers across the globe — in the hopes that more airlines will partner with Netflix to offer low-cost or free Wi-Fi entertainment to passengers.

According to Netflix, using the mobile-encoding technology, passengers can watch Netflix in high quality while airline carriers save up to 75% in bandwidth costs.

In 2015, Netflix inked a deal with Virgin America (which is now part of Alaska Air Group) to offer free, in-flight Wi-Fi on select aircraft. Since then, Netflix has launched similar partnerships with Aeromexico, Qantas and Virgin Australia.

On partner carriers’ flights with next-generation Wi-Fi access, such as those equipped with Ka-band and Gogo’s 2Ku internet access, passengers are able to access Netflix from their carry-on devices and watch the streaming service at no extra charge. Non-members can sign up on-board for a 30-day free trial — and Netflix sees the airline deals also as an incremental customer-acquisition avenue, as well.

Netflix launched in more than 190 countries in 2016. Late last year, it debuted an offline-viewing option for mobile devices, which was designed for users in countries with still-developing broadband infrastructure (where most people watch video on cellular networks). Netflix says the more-efficient mobile encodes it developed can deliver DVD-quality video on mobile devices at 250 kilobits per second — overall, delivering equivalent video quality while using up to 36% less bandwidth than its conventional encoding techniques.

The benefit to airlines is to build “a sustainable model” around low-cost or free in-flight Wi-Fi, according to Netflix. It also claims that teaming up with Netflix can result in a brand-halo effect, generating awareness of an airline’s investment in next-generation Wi-Fi and potentially improving customer satisfaction.

Netflix announced the new in-flight initiative for airline carriers Monday at the 2017 APEX Expo.

Broadly, it’s part of Netflix’s push to let customers access the service on thousands of devices, including connected-TVs, tablets, set-top boxes, and even via hotel-entertainment systems. Worldwide, Netflix is available through 40 pay-TV providers, including Comcast and Dish Network.

Pictured above: Virgin America’s “House of Cards”-wrapped plane promoting the Netflix partnership in 2015.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad