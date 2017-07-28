Netflix Takes Out New Line of Credit for Up to $750 Million

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Netflix Logo
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has whipped out the credit card to spend another half-billion dollars — or more — on content and global expansion.

The company has entered into a revolving credit agreement to borrow $500 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday. In addition, Netflix has the option to increase the amount of the revolving credit facility by up to an additional $250 million, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Netflix said it will not immediately borrow any amount under the revolving credit facility. In the future, the company may use the cash for “working capital and general corporate purposes,” according to the filing. Netflix’s most cash-intensive activities are acquiring and producing content.

Related

Reed Hastings Netflix Debt

Netflix Stock Shoots to Record Highs as Investors Embrace Cash-Burn Strategy

The move is the latest by Netflix to fund its enormous appetite for programming. In its second-quarter 2017 letter to shareholders, Netflix said it will continue to use debt to finance its spending, including on original content, after closing a $1.4 billion offering (1.3 billion euros) in April. The company expects to have negative free cash flow “for many years,” execs said in the letter.

As of June 30, Netflix had $4.84 billion in long-term debt (versus $3.36 billion at the end of 2016). Streaming content obligations — payments related to the acquisition, licensing and production of streaming content over a multiyear period — swelled to $15.7 billion at the end of Q2, up from $13.2 billion in the second quarter of 2016.

The lenders for Netflix’s new line of credit are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad