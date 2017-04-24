Netflix is whipping out its credit cards again to keep feeding its thirst for content, announcing plans to raise 1 billion euros (about $1.08 billion) from “non-U.S. persons.”

As of the end of March 2017, Netflix’s long-term debt stood at $3.37 billion. It most recently issued $1 billion in new debt last fall.

Netflix, in announcing the plans for the 1 billion euro debt offering, included boilerplate text saying it “intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes,” but the company has been clear that its primary need for cash is for additional content acquisitions.

In its Q1 letter to investors last week, Netflix indicated that it planned to raise more debt, while it also looked to assure investors that it is not — comparatively speaking — excessively leveraged.

“Our debt-to-total-cap ratio, at under 10%, is quite conservative compared to most of our media peers at 30%-70%, and conservative compared to efficient capital-structure theory,” the company said. “Thus we will continue to add long-term debt as needed to finance our expansion of original content, including in Q2’17.”

Also last week, Netflix said it expects to spend more than $1 billion in 2017 marketing its original content.

Pictured above: Netflix original series “The Crown,” which reportedly cost £100 million (about $125 million)