A six-part adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terri Pratchett’s novel “Good Omens” will debut in 2018, Amazon Studios announced on Thursday.

Gaiman adapted all six episodes of the series and will also serve as showrunner.

The show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgement. But foibles ensure — Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a demon aren’t enthusiastic about the end of the world, and can’t seem to find the Antichrist.

“Almost thirty years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons…” Gaiman said. “Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

Exec producers on the series are Gaiman, Caroline Skinner, and Chris Sussman for BBC Studios; Rob Wilkins and Rod Brown for Narrativia. Following its exclusive launch on Amazon Prime Video, the series will also be broadcast on BBC in the U.K.

“Good Omens” is co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia and the Blank Corporation and in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.