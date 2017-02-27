Ned Sherman, after heading publisher and conference producer Digital Media Wire for the last 15 years, has joined legal and consulting firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips as a director of its Manatt Digital division.

Since 2002, Sherman had run L.A.-based Digital Media Wire, whose events include Digital Entertainment World (a joint venture with IDG World Expo), LA Games Conference and the New York Media Festival. With the move to Manatt, Sherman is now the chairman of Digital Media Wire. Tinzar Than Sherman, previously DMW’s VP of business development, is now running the company as CEO. (Ned and Tinzar Sherman are married.)

Manatt Digital provides strategy and business development consulting for clients including AwesomenessTV, AT&T, DanceOn, Machinima, New Form, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Vox Media and WME, according to its website. The group is led by chairman T. Hale Boggs, who heads up Manatt’s Media, Technology and Advertising practice, and Eunice Shin, managing director and head of consulting at Manatt Digital.

“Ned brings a unique combination of business management and strategic advisory skills — as well as highly relevant legal experience — which are the same elements we brought together to make Manatt Digital a success,” Boggs said in a a statement announcing Sherman’s hire.

The firm launched Manatt Digital in 2013, tapping media veteran Peter Csathy to run it. Csathy departed last year to form a new investment and advisory venture called Creatv Media.

Sherman, in addition to serving as CEO of Digital Media Wire, also ran Sherman Law Advisors, an independent legal and consulting entertainment practice. Prior to co-founding DMW, he was an attorney in the entertainment department and member of the iLaw group at Loeb & Loeb, and before that worked at several other law firms. Sherman earned bachelor’s degree in political science from Brown University, and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.