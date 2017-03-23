For college basketball fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: March Madness.

The Sweet Sixteen games kick off on Thursday evening, and fans who aren’t near a TV won’t have to miss out on all the action. It starts with the No. 7 seed, Michigan, taking on the No. 3 seed, Oregon, on TBS, followed by seed No. 4 West Virginia vs. seed No. 1 Gonzaga.

The 24 games that CBS is televising, which include the West Virginia-Gonzaga game, will be streamed live across its online platforms, including CBSSports.com. However, for the March Madness games airing on Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV, potential viewers will need credentials to log in with a participating pay-TV provider to catch the action online.

Turner Sports’ NCAA March Madness Live will span 15 platforms, including Microsoft’s Xbox One. NCAA March Madness Live is available on Amazon Fire tablets, on the web, iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple Watch, Windows 10 mobile an desktop, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, and Roku players and Roku TV models.

The games will also be available to live stream on TBS, CBS, truTV, and TNT’s digital platforms, and through participating TV providers websites and apps. If you don’t have cable credentials, Turner’s networks are offering a free three-hour preview period before viewers are required to log in.

For the full NCAA March Madness lineup, click here.