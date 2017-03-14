The 2017 NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament tips off Tuesday night, and college hoops fans will be able to catch all 67 games on TV as well as live-stream them online through to the April 3 championship.

The 24 games CBS is televising will be free to watch across online platforms, but the rest of the March Madness action will be on Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV — and in order to stream those games, users will need to to log in using credentials from a participating pay-TV provider.

This year NCAA March Madness Live, developed and managed by Turner Sports, will span 15 platforms including Microsoft’s Xbox One for the first time. Turner’s iStreamPlanet will provide the live-streaming infrastructure for all games for the first time this year.

NCAA March Madness Live is available on the web (at ncaa.com/march-madness-live), Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Android smartphones and tablets, Google Chromecast, Windows 10 mobile and desktop, Roku players and Roku TV models, and Xbox One. Games also will be available via live streaming on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV’s digital platforms, as well as participating TV provider websites and apps.

For the games on Turner’s cable nets, users again will have a free three-hour preview period before they’re required to log in.

New features of March Madness Live for 2017 include: an interactive bracket exclusively on Apple TV that lets you watch previews, highlights and access live games; a skill available on Amazon Alexa devices to let fans ask questions related to scores and game results, along with direct access to play-by-play for all games provided by Westwood One.

In addition, the site’s desktop interface has been redesigned and includes access to a real-time shot chart, while the enhanced GameCenter provides real-time highlights and live blogs with color commentary for each game.

Live video for NCAA March Madness is available only to users in the U.S., its territories, and Bermuda. The tournament also will provide fans access to live radio broadcasts from Westwood One for all 67 games across the collection of digital products.

The 2017 NCAA March Madness full schedule is available here.

Pictured above: Arkansas’ Dustin Thomas drives against Kentucky’s Malik Monk in the SEC championship game on March 12.

