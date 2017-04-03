The Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the University of North Carolina Tarheels for the 2017 NCAA March Madness title Monday night, and college hoops fans can catch all the action with the free live stream of CBS’s broadcast.

The CBS coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET with the pregame show, with the Bulldogs and Tarheels set to tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET from Glendale, Ariz.

The game will be available to stream on the NCAA’s website at this link.

In addition, fans can watch the game on the NCAA March Madness Live apps available for multiple devices: Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Android smartphones and tablets, Google Chromecast, Windows 10 mobile and desktop, Roku players and Roku TV models, and Xbox One. Subscribers of CBS All Access also will be able to tune in on a range of devices, as will customers of participating pay-TV providers through their respective websites and apps.

Gonzaga and UNC, both No. 1 seeds in their regions, are the last squads standing from the initial field of 68 teams. It’s the first appearance for the Bulldogs in the NCAA championship game. North Carolina, meanwhile, has six men’s basketball championship trophies — and narrowly missed taking the title last year after losing in a buzzer-beater to Villanova.

For the CBS telecast, Jim Nantz will again call the action — his 27th time doing play-by-play for the NCAA National Championship — along with analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

The NCAA March Madness Live site and apps are developed and managed by Turner Sports. The live-streaming video is available only to users in the U.S. and its territories, and Bermuda.

Pictured above: Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews drives to the basket past South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell during Gonzaga’s Final Four win April 1 to advance to the NCAA men’s college basketball championship.