NBCUniversal Shifts Gears on Seeso Streaming Service, Evan Shapiro to Exit

NBCUniversal is changing its business plan for the Seeso SVOD service that launched in January 2016.

Evan Shapiro, the executive who launched the comedy-focused streaming service, is leaving his post as exec VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. The shuffle comes seven months after Maggie Suniewick took on oversight of Seeso in her promotion to president of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises last September.

Seeso launched in January 2016 as a $3.99 a month service that offered next-day streaming of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and other NBC comedy programs as well as acquired fare such as the original “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” Seeso also developed a range of original series and standup specials. The venture has been spearheaded by Evan Shapiro, exec VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

Seeso has a scripted comedy “There’s Johnny!” set to premiere Aug. 24 and a handful of other series and specials slated to bow this year. But the service is not expected to stay in the original programming business for long. An NBCUniversal source indicated that the company would put its focus on expanding authenticated access to the NBC-owned programs with traditional and digital MVPD partners. Seeso is believed to have garnered a subscriber base to date in the low six-figures.

“Evan has created a slate of remarkable comedy programming, and put together an incredibly talented team. We’re proud of the work we’ve done together and wish him all the best,” said Suniewick.

News of the changes at Seeso were first reported by Vulture.