NBC Hires Steven Hein as SVP of Digital Content

Steven Hein, most recently Legendary Digital Networks’ head of programming and production, has joined NBC as senior VP of digital content.

In his new role at NBC, Hein will oversee development and production of digital-native content across platforms. The slate includes projects such as the Snapchat shows for “World of Dance” and “The Voice” and digital extensions for NBC’s fall 2017 lineup, including the return of “Will & Grace” and season two of “This Is Us.”

Hein reports to Rob Hayes, executive VP of digital for NBC Entertainment.

“Steven brings a wealth of experience developing and producing world class digital content in today’s rapidly evolving television landscape,” Hayes said in a statement. “He will be instrumental in helping grow our multiplatform presence and advance our digital strategy.”

At Legendary Digital, Hein supervised video content for multiplatform media companies such as Nerdist, Geek & Sundry, and Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls. He also was part of the team that launched Alpha, the studio’s interactive subscription VOD service aimed at hard-core fans of movies, comics, TV and games.

Prior to joining LDN in 2015, Hein spent seven years at 20th Century Fox supporting development and production of made-for-digital films and series. He helped form Fox Digital Studios and served as VP of production, supervising such projects as “Parallels,” “How to Be a Man,” “Shotgun Wedding,” “Suit Up,” and Vin Diesel’s “The Ropes.” Earlier in his career, Hein worked with video publishers including iFilm, Mediatrip, Atomfilms, and Hypnotic, producing digital series with such filmmakers as Sam Raimi, Doug Liman, Rawson Thurber, Eric Kripke, Chris Bell and Jerry Zucker.

Hein holds a bachelor’s degree in critical studies of film and TV from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.