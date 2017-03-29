NBC, Snap Inc. and BuzzFeed will be jumping back into the Olympics rings next year.

The broadcaster will work with BuzzFeed to co-produce content for Snapchat Discover for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. The content, available to Snapchat users in the U.S. in February 2018, will include NBC Olympics coverage via daily “Our Stories” and “Publisher Stories.”

Under the partnership, ad-sales packages will include Snap Ad inventory for the NBC Olympics stories as well as opportunities for marketers to purchase Snapchat filters and selfie lenses in the U.S. NBCUniversal has sizable investments in both Snap (buying a $500 million stake with the company’s recent IPO) and BuzzFeed ($400 million).

Last year, the trio teamed up for the 2016 Rio Olympics, resulting in nearly 35 million Snapchat users in the U.S. consuming NBC’s Olympic coverage totaling over 230 million minutes of content. The vast majority of the consumption was from Snapchatters under 35, according to the companies.

“Snapchat is an incredibly dynamic platform, offering unique coverage opportunities that allowed us to extend the broad reach of the Olympics during the Rio Games, especially engaging young fans,” said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, which is a division of the NBC Sports Group.

The “Our Stories” Olympics coverage on Snapchat will include behind-the-scenes and fan moments submitted by users on the ground in PyeongChang and curated by Snapchat. It also will include clips from NBC’s PyeongChang Olympic programming.

The NBC Olympics “Publisher Stories” will include content covering all aspects of the Winter Games, co-produced by a dedicated BuzzFeed team from PyeongChang. BuzzFeed will take take advantage of NBC’s access to athletes, as well as clips shot from inside and outside Olympic venues.

The Winter Olympics content on Snapchat will be available throughout the games, which run Feb. 9-25, and on select dates leading up to the event. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights across all platforms to the Olympic Games through 2032.