Entertainment PR Veteran Natalie Bruss Joins VC Firm Fifth Wall Ventures as Partner

Natalie Bruss, former executive at Hollywood public-relations agency ID, has joined VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures as a partner.

At Fifth Wall, which is focused on investments in real-estate technology startups, Bruss oversees partnerships for the firm’s limited partners and portfolio companies, as well as marketing and brand strategy.

“Natalie is a well-regarded trend forecaster and connector, bringing together innovators and creating new ecosystems across technology, entertainment, media and consumer brands,” Brad Greiwe, co-founder and managing partner at Fifth Wall, wrote in a blog post announcing her hire. “Partnerships are one of the core tenets of Fifth Wall’s approach, and Natalie’s ability to recognize patterns and see around the corner on emerging consumer trends and cultural shifts are unmatched.”

Fifth Wall says it has $240 million assets under management. It has teamed with big real-estate owners and operators including CBRE, Equity Residential, Hines, and Host Hotels & Resorts to make investments in real-estate technology companies. Companies in its investment portfolio include b8ta, ClassPass, Clutter, Notarize, Opendoor, States Title and VTS.

Previously, Bruss was VP of digital strategy and partnerships at ID, where she worked with clients including Alicia Keys, Katie Couric, Maker Studios, Universal Studios, Fox, Funny Or Die, Tim McGraw, Sean Parker, Pee-wee Herman, Ben Stiller, and Felix & Paul Studios.

Before joining ID in 2008, she working at viral-marketing agency Fanscape after starting her career as an assistant at CAA and subsidiary the Intelligence Group. Based in Los Angeles, Bruss currently co-chairs the NextGen board of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Separately, two prominent ID publicists, Liz Mahoney and Megan Pachon, exited the agency earlier this month.