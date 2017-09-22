‘Mummy’, ‘Underpants’ Take Top Spots on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Charts

After three weeks at No. 1, Walt Disney Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” the week ended Sept. 16 finally ceded the top spot on the national home video sales charts to another high-profile summer tentpole, Universal Pictures’ “The Mummy.”

The big-budget reboot of the popular action franchise, with Tom Cruise in the lead role, was a box office disappointment, earning just $80 million in U.S. theaters. But once available on disc, it easily snatched the top spot on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Debuting at No. 2, also on both charts, was DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants,” based on the comic books by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey that for years have been a mainstay in any household with boys under the age of 12.

The film, distributed by 20th Century Fox, grossed nearly $74 million at the box office.

The arrival of those two new releases pushed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to the No. 3 spot on both charts, although according to NPD data the film still sold more than 38% as many units in its third week of release as “The Mummy” in week one.

Walt Disney’s “The Lion King: Signature Edition” slipped to No. 4 from No. 2 the prior week, again on both charts, while season 10 of the popular TV comedy series “The Big Bang Theory” debuted at No. 5 on both charts.

NPD data shows that “The Mummy”generated 62% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 56% for “Captain Underpants.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Sept. 17, Paramount’s “Baywatch” remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Sony Pictures’ “Rough Night” was again No. 2, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” remained at No. 3.

A Lionsgate horror film, “It Comes at Night,” rode its $14 million theatrical take to a No. 4 debut on the rental chart (the film bowed at No. 9 on the overall disc sales chart).

Rounding out the top five was “First Kill,” the same position in which the Lionsgate actioner, with Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen, debuted the prior week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 9/16/17:

1. The Mummy (new)

2. Captain Underpants (new)

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

4. The Lion King: Signature Collection

5. Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season (new)

6. Hocus Pocus

7. It (1990)

8. Baywatch

9. It Comes at Night (new)

10. Megan Leavey

11. All Eyez on Me

12. Alien: Covenant

13. PAW Patrol: The Great Pirate Rescue

14. Kingsman: The Secret Service

15. The Boss Baby

16. Rough Night

17. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

18. Descendants 2

19. John Wick: Chapter 2

20. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 9/17/17:

1. Baywatch

2. Rough Night

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

4. It Comes at Night (new)

5. First Kill

6. Snatched

7. All Eyez on Me

8. The Boss Baby

9. Megan Leavey

10. Going in Style

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.