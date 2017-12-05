Barack Obama, Ariana Grande’s Tweets Among Most Popular of 2017

has released its top-trending topics and tweets of 2017, with Barack Obama and Ariana Grande dominating the most popular posts.

The former president’s response to violence in Charlottesville, Va., was the most liked and second-most retweeted tweet of the year. His account wrote, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…,” which has been liked over 4.5 million times and retweeted more than 1.7 million times.

Obama’s support for John McCain after the senator announced his brain cancer diagnosis received the third-most likes, and his post-election tweet also racked in a staggering number of likes and retweets. Grande’s reaction following a suicide bombing outside her Manchester concert in May garnered the second-most likes.

The most tweeted about television shows include “Game of Thrones,” Stranger Things,” and “13 Reasons Why,” while “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Bojack Horseman” cracked the top 10 for streaming shows.

“Wonder Woman” registered as the most tweeted about movie in the U.S., followed by “La La Land,” “Dunkirk,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Among the most mentioned musicians in the U.S. includes South Korean boy band BTS, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Fifth Harmony, and Justin Bieber.

Check out the full lists below:

Most Liked Tweets (Global)



"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Most Tweeted About Celebrities (Global)

1. BTS

2. Seventeen

3. Camila Cabello

4. Justin Bieber

5. Maine Mendoza

6. Niall Horan

7. Harry Styles

8. Ethan Dolan

9. Monsta X

10. Grayson Dolan

Most Tweeted About Televised Events (Global)

1. Miss Universe

2. 2017 Billboard Music Awards

3. Super Bowl 51

Most Tweeted About TV Shows (U.S.)

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “Stranger Things”

3. “Big Brother”

4. “13 Reasons Why”

5. “Saturday Night Live”

6. “The Walking Dead”

7. “Grey’s Anatomy”

8. “The Voice”

9. “Supernatural”

10. “Pretty Little Liars”

Most Tweeted About Streaming TV Shows (U.S.)

1. “Stranger Things”

2. “13 Reasons Why”

3. “Orange Is the New Black”

4. “House of Cards”

5. “Sense8”

6. “Narcos”

7. “The Get Down”

8. “The Handmaid’s Tale”

9. “Bojack Horseman”

10. “Daredevil”

Most Tweeted About Movies (U.S.)

1. “Wonder Woman”

2. “La La Land”

3. “Dunkirk”

4. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

5. “Justice League”

6. “It”

7. “Beauty and the Beast”

8. “Thor: Ragnarok”

9. “Black Panther”

10. “Fifty Shades Darker”

Most Tweeted About Musicians (U.S.)

1. BTS

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Harry Styles

4. Chance the Rapper

5. Niall Horan

6. Fifth Harmony

7. Justin Bieber

8. Shawn Mendes

9. Rihanna

10. Ariana Grande