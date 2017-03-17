“Moonlight,” this year’s Oscar winner for best picture, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video under an extension of the ecommerce giant’s pact with studio A24.

The multiyear deal, an extension of the 2013 pact between the two companies, will continue to make Amazon Prime Video the only premium subscription service for all upcoming A24 films. However, the content agreement covers only the U.S. — so Prime Video members elsewhere won’t have access to the movies as part of their subscription.

“Moonlight,” starring Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) and directed by Barry Jenkins, will be available on Prime Video starting May 21 to U.S. members. Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor for the film, and Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney also picked up the trophy for best adapted screenplay. The three-part coming-of-age drama, set in Miami, also stars Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert.

Other A24 films coming to Prime Video in the U.S. later in 2017 include the Oscar-nominated “20th Century Women” from Mike Mills, which stars Annette Bening and Elle Fanning; “American Honey,” starring Sasha Lane and Shia LaBeouf: “Free Fire,” starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer; “The Lovers,” starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts; and “It Comes at Night” starring Joel Edgerton and Riley Keough.

“A Ghost Story,” written and directed by David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”) and starring Casey Affleck (who won the best-actor Oscar for Amazon Studios’ “Manchester by the Sea”), is also set to land on Prime Video U.S.

A24 titles already streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. include “Swiss Army Man” starring Daniel Radcliffe; Cannes Jury Prize winner “The Lobster” starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; and “Green Room,” starring Patrick Stewart; “Room,” featuring Brie Larson’s Oscar-winning performance as Ma; “Amy,” last year’s Oscar winner for best documentary, depicting the life and death of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse; supernatural horror film “The Witch”; “Ex Machina,” starring Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”); and “Dark Places” starring Charlize Theron (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) and Chloe Moretz (“Kick-Ass”).