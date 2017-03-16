The latest animated feature from Walt Disney Pictures, the musical fantasy “Moana,” shot to the top of both national home video sales charts its first week in stores, bumping another Disney release, the Marvel superhero film “Doctor Strange,” to No. 2.

“Moana” debuted at No. 1 the week ending March 12 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The film, produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, earned a respectable $240.6 million in U.S. theaters, with a worldwide theatrical take approaching $600 million.

“Doctor Strange” sold just 14% as many copies as “Moana” during the week, NPD research shows, after a strong debut at No. 1 the prior week.

DreamWorks’ “Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox, remained at No. 3 on both charts, while Lionsgate’s Oscar-winning “Hacksaw Ridge” (the biopic about a pacifist war medic won statues for Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing) slipped to No. 4 from No. 2 the previous week.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was the latest “PAW Patrol” TV cartoon, “Pups Save the Bunnies,” from Paramount. On the Blu-ray Disc chart, the No. 5 spot went to another Paramount title, “Arrival,” a sci-fi actioner that came in right behind “Pups” on the overall disc sales chart.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Jackie,” the biopic about the former First Lady with Natalie Portman in the title role, debuted at No. 7 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 11 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

NPD research shows that “Moana” generated 65% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 67% for “Doctor Strange.” In the latter’s debut week, 76% of total unit sales came from Blu-ray Disc. “PAWS” is only available on DVD, and “Jackie” generated 38% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Trolls” shot up to No. 1 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over, with “Doctor Strange” debuting at No. 2.

“Hacksaw Ridge” slipped to No. 3 after two weeks at No. 1, with 20th Century Fox’s “Masterminds” at No. 4 and Paramount’s “Arrival” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/12/17:

1. Moana (new)

2. Doctor Strange

3. Trolls

4. Hacksaw Ridge

5. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies (new)

6. Arrival

7. Jackie (new)

8. Allied

9. Moonlight

10. Beauty and the Beast

11. John Wick

12. Incarnate (new)

13. The Accountant

14. The Secret Life of Pets

15. Suicide Squad

16. Manchester by the Sea

17. Pinocchio

18. Deepwater Horizon

19. Boo! A Madea Halloween

20. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 3/12/17:

1. Trolls

2. Doctor Strange

3. Hacksaw Ridge

4. Masterminds

5. Arrival

6. The Accountant

7. The Girl on the Train

8. Allied

9. Moonlight

10. Manchester by the Sea

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.