British audio streaming service Mixcloud relaunched its website with a design refresh Wednesday that include a revamped feed, updated profile pages and more. The refresh comes a few months after Mixcloud unveiled new apps for Android and iOS.

Mixcloud, which was launched in 2008, has long been the lesser-known competitor to SoundCloud, targeting a similar set of users with a mixture of DJ sets, podcasts and other types of audio that you won’t typically find on traditional streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music. That’s because just like SoundCloud, Mixcloud also relies on user uploads, allowing it to have a much larger catalog than traditional music subscription services.

Last year, SoundCloud tried to marry those two models by introducing its own paid subscription service that combines a licensed catalog of music from major and indie labels with the existing user uploads on its platform. There’s little evidence that SoundCloud was able to persuade a substantial number of its users to pay, and the company has reportedly been in talks to sell with a number of suitors.

If that was going to happen, Mixcloud may be able to step in and fill the void. Mixcloud said last summer that it now has over one million uploaders; the company now claims to have more than 17 million monthly active users, with more than 50 percent coming from mobile. Mixcloud is being run by a team of 17 employees.

Update: 10:50: This post was updated with some more recent Mixcloud usage data provided by the company.