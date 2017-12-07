Mitu Taps David Ortiz to Head Restructured Long-Form Content Team

Latino-focused digital media company Mitu has hired creative executive David Ortiz to lead a newly restructured long-form development, production and talent team.

Ortiz most recently worked at Endemol Shine North America and previously led development at Vin Diesel’s One Race Films. He reports to Beatriz Acevedo, Mitu’s president and co-founder.

Ortiz oversees Mitu’s scripted and unscripted content strategy, development slate and talent partnerships, working with team members who include Raul Celaya, SVP of content operations and production, who previously headed production at Astronauts Wanted and Studio71. L.A.-based Mitu also recently hired Ernie Martinez, a 10-year veteran of Radio Disney who was director of on-air programming, as VP of talent partnerships.

CEO Herb Scannell, the former Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America boss who joined the company this fall, has put a priority on extending Mitu’s brand into longer-form TV and film projects.

“Beatriz and I are extremely excited to begin building a robust long-form and scripted content pipeline that solidifies our place as the voice of Latino youth in America,” said Scannell. “The addition of these talented executives to Beatriz’s team is just the first step in that process. Our goal is to bring to life the rich ‘stories of us’ that are not being told by mainstream media today.”

Acevdeo cited research that Latinos represent around 6% of speaking roles in media and entertainment, according to a 2016 study by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. “At Mitu, we are committed to supporting and empowering the next generation of Latino content creators, to tell our stories and put us where we belong, front and center in American pop culture,” she said.

Prior to joining Mitu, Ortiz — not to be confused with the former Red Sox slugger of the same name — served as a senior VP at Endemol Shine North America. At Endemol he developed scripted, unscripted and digital content, most notably three seasons of “Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Special” for Fox. Before that, he oversaw development at One Race Films. Ortiz also worked as a development executive at Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. During his career he co-developed projects including “Fast & Furious,” “Hellboy 2,” “Syriana,” “Role Models” and “Riddick.”

Founded in 2012, Mitu has raised $42 million from investors including Upfront Ventures, Comcast, WPP, Verizon Ventures, AMC Networks, Chernin Group and AwesomenessTV.