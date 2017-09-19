Snapchat Execs to Deliver Keynote at Mipcom; Tencent, WME Among New Participants

Snapchat is set to have a large presence at next month’s Mipcom, the international TV showcase, as the social-media network increasingly steps into scripted entertainment.

Two top content executives from Snap Inc. – Nick Bell, the VP of content, and Sean Mills, senior director of content programming – will deliver a keynote speech on how the company is diving into content creation for mobile. The pair will discuss collaborations Snap has started with TV networks, film studios and indie producers to produce scripted shows including horror, documentary and animated series. A popular app for millennials, Snapchat currently boasts more than 173 million daily active users.

Mipcom, whose conference theme will be “The Global Race for Creative Connections,” will welcome more than 70 new participants, including Chinese media powerhouse Tencent and U.S. talent agency WME. Global streaming service Netflix will also have a large presence with a booth, although the company is registered as a buyer.

Besides Russia, which is this year’s country of honor, the U.K. will also be well represented with a dedicated British village grouping together 12 companies, including 3DD Productions, BBC ALBA and Dogwoof.

Spearheaded by Laurine Garaude, the boss of Reed Midem’s TV division, Mipcom will also host screenings of anticipated new shows such as Sony Pictures Entertainment’s spy series “Counterpart” (pictured), NHK’s “Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter” (which will screen in 4K), and “Britannia,” the first co-production between Sky and Amazon U.S.

As previously announced, HBO Chairman-CEO Richard Plepler will receive the 2017 Variety Vanguard Award and will deliver a keynote address. The high-profile roster of speakers at Mipcom also includes Gordon Ramsay, the award-winning chef and TV host, and Courteney Monroe, National Geographic’s Global Networks CEO.

Garaude said Mipcom expects an estimated 14,000 participants across 106 countries, on a par with last year. The event will also welcome about 4,800 buyers, including 500 subscription-based streaming services.

Mipcom will take place in Cannes from Oct. 16 to 19.