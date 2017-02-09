has hired Mina Lefevre, MTV’s executive VP and head of scripted development, as head of development for original programming, Variety has learned.

Lefevre will report to Ricky Van Veen, Facebook’s head of global creative strategy, who joined the social giant from IAC’s CollegeHumor last summer. Maggie Malina, head of scripted for VH1, is said to be taking oversight of scripted development for MTV.

In a public post on Facebook, Lefevre confirmed her move. “I have always been drawn to the idea of building something and the idea of being part of the team that helps build Facebook’s original content ecosystem…well, that just seems like a dream!” she wrote on the site Wednesday evening. A Facebook rep directed an inquiry to Lefevre’s post, declining further comment.

Lefevre’s hire comes as Facebook has embarked on a new initiative, led by Van Veen, to acquire or fund original scripted and unscripted shows for exclusive distribution on the service. In a statement in December, Van Veen said the company’s goal is to “kick-start an ecosystem of partner content” for a new video tab on Facebook’s mobile app, which has not yet been widely rolled out.

At MTV, Lefevre oversaw all of scripted development and programming in addition to films. She stepped in to the role in 2015 after MTV programming chief Susanne Daniels left to YouTube’s global head of original content. She joined MTV in 2013 as SVP of scripted programming and worked on shows including “Teen Wolf,” “Scream,” “Finding Carter,” “The Shannara Chronicles” and “Faking It.”

Prior to MTV, she was with ABC Family (now called Freeform) for 12 years. As VP of development and programming at the cabler, she oversaw the launch of its breakout hit “Pretty Little Liars,” as well as “Melissa & Joey,” “Jane by Design” and other shows.

Facebook has been approaching various partners, looking at projects including original and licensed scripted, unscripted and sports content that takes advantage of mobile and “the social interaction unique to the platform,” according to Van Veen: “Our goal is to show people what is possible on the platform and learn as we continue to work with video partners around the world.”

In her Facebook post, Lefevre said, “I will miss everyone at MTV (old and new) and I hope our paths cross again… I have had the pleasure of working with some of the most talented people and can’t wait to continue that at Facebook.”

Lefevre had originally joined Fox Family Network, and stayed after Disney acquired it in 2001. Earlier she spent several years at 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, and she began her entertainment career at Flicker Fusion Films as a producer.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.