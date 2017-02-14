“Relationship Status,” the millennial social-media drama starring and executive produced by Milo Ventimiglia, is returning for two more seasons on Verizon’s Go90 mobile video service.

The show was created by Céline Geiger (“Vampire Diaries,” “The Lying Game”). It’s executive produced by Ventimiglia — who currently stars in NBC’s primetime hit drama “This Is Us” — and Russ Cundiff of DiVide Pictures; James Frey and Todd Cohen of Full Fathom Five; and StyleHaul.

Go90 has picked up two 12-episode seasons of “Relationship Status,” which will feature a traditional film and TV talent alongside digital creators. Season 2 is slated to hit the free, ad-supported service in the fall of 2017; the producers expect to announce cast details soon. As with the first run of the show, the ensemble dramedy will weave through the complexities of relationships while exploring the intertwining lives and connections of dating in the digital age.

“We could not be happier to continue ‘Relationship Status’ into season two and three,” Ventimiglia said in a statement. “The landscape of online dating and social media is ever-changing and we are looking forward to bringing more compelling stories about love, life and loss to Go90.”

Season 1 of “Relationship Status” premiered as one of Go90’s most-viewed original series last year — although that might not be saying much, as Verizon has by all accounts struggled to attract viewers for the service. In addition, the series was an official selection in the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival’s inaugural Digital Creators program.

The series renewal — announced on Valentine’s Day, naturally — “is the perfect kickoff for our new network launch, focusing on empowered female millennials,” said Ivana Kirkbride, Go90’s chief content officer. Added Mia Goldwyn, StyleHaul’s chief content officer, “Bringing back a fan-favorite series that explores many unique characters and perspectives is a true reflection of the diverse and inclusive community on both StyleHaul and Go90’s platforms.”

Scripted series like “Relationship Status” represent a growing business for L.A.-based StyleHaul, which is owned by European media conglomerate RTL Group. StyleHaul’s core focus has been operating a network of 5,000 digital influencers who create fashion and lifestyle content that attracts more than 60 million unique monthly viewers.

Go90 currently delivers over 500 hours of original series programming, as well as content licensed from TV and digital-media companies. Separately, as first reported by Variety, Verizon and AwesomenessTV have scrapped their premium-content joint venture, headed by former ABC exec Samie Kim Falvey, saying they will instead focus on original productions for Go90.