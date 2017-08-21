Microsoft’s New Xbox One X Goes Up for Pre-Order

Microsoft is giving Xbox fans a first chance to order the next version of the company’s game console, and rewarding early birds with something special: The Xbox One X went up for pre-orders online today. And as part of the launch, Microsoft is also selling a limited edition “Project Scorpio” model.

The Xbox One X was officially announced at E3 in Los Angeles in June, and is retailing for $499. The device comes with more powerful hardware than the original Xbox One, including a 172MHz graphics processing engine capable of processing 6 teraflops. In layman’s terms, this makes the Xbox One X 40 percent more powerful than Sony’s Playstation 4 Pro.

Before its official unveiling, the new Xbox was known under its code name “Project Scorpio,” which Microsoft is now using to market a limited edition of the device to hardcore fans. The “Project Scorpio” edition, as it is called, is only available via pre-order. Ultimately, the Scorpio edition won’t be any different that the regular version, safe for an extra Project Scorpio logo added to the console and the included game controller.

The Xbox One X will start shipping, and reach retailers’ shelves, on November 7.