Microsoft’s New Xbox One X Goes Up for Pre-Order

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Xbox One X Console Controller Gray
Courtesy of Microsoft

Microsoft is giving Xbox fans a first chance to order the next version of the company’s game console, and rewarding early birds with something special: The Xbox One X went up for pre-orders online today. And as part of the launch, Microsoft is also selling a limited edition “Project Scorpio” model.

The Xbox One X was officially announced at E3 in Los Angeles in June, and is retailing for $499. The device comes with more powerful hardware than the original Xbox One, including a 172MHz graphics processing engine capable of processing 6 teraflops. In layman’s terms, this makes the Xbox One X 40 percent more powerful than Sony’s Playstation 4 Pro.

Before its official unveiling, the new Xbox was known under its code name “Project Scorpio,” which Microsoft is now using to market a limited edition of the device to hardcore fans. The “Project Scorpio” edition, as it is called, is only available via pre-order. Ultimately, the Scorpio edition won’t be any different that the regular version, safe for an extra Project Scorpio logo added to the console and the included game controller.

The Xbox One X will start shipping, and reach retailers’ shelves, on November 7.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad