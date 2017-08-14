Hearst Magazines’ Digital Unit Taps Forbes Exec Michael Dugan as CTO

Hearst Magazines Digital Media has hired Michael Dugan — who spent 16 years at Forbes Media — as chief technology officer.

In the newly created position, Dugan will manage all aspects of Hearst Magazines Digital Media technical organization around the world. He reports to HMDM global president Troy Young.

“Mike is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in the media tech space,” said Young. “His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop new platforms and systems that leverage our understanding of our content, our growing knowledge of our audience and our aggressive commerce strategy to create unique value for both users and advertisers.”

As CTO of Forbes, Dugan was responsible for all software, systems and network engineering teams in support of Forbes digital and print publishing and content-delivery platforms. Prior to joining Forbes in 2000, he worked as an information-technology project leader at HBO and was a programmer analyst at internet-service provider Prodigy Communications.

In another recent hire by Hearst Magazines Digital Media, Adam Harris, former head of sales strategy at Mashable, joined as VP of data products.

Hearst Magazines Digital Media reaches almost 80 million unique visitors each month, according to measurement firm comScore. The unit’s 20 digital brands include Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Delish. The portfolio also includes Sweet, a Snapchat Discover channel produced in partnership with Snap.