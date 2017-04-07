Mic, a digital news and lifestyle media startup targeting (what else?) millennials, announced that it has raised $21 million in Series C financing from investors including Time Warner.

The round was led by previous investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Time Warner Investments, Kyu Collective and You & Mr. Jones, an ad-tech startup formed by ex-Havas CEO David Jones. Mic’s other backers have included Axel Springer, Advancit Capital and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

The funding brings the New York startup, founded in 2011, to a total of $52 million raised to date. With the funding, Time Warner Investments SVP Allison Goldberg is joining Mic’s board.

Last year, Mic acquired Hyper, a Berlin-based developer of “video magazine” apps for short-form news and lifestyle features and launched on Apple TV.