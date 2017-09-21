MGM Launch of ‘Stargate Command’ $20 Monthly Streaming Hits Technical Issues

MGM has launched Stargate Command — its $20-per-month subscription-video service for access to all things related to the “Stargate” sci-fi franchise — but the platform has encountered some technical glitches.

The subscription service offers access to more than 350 episodes from television series “Stargate SG-1,” “Stargate Atlantis” and “Stargate Universe,” as well as the three movies, “Stargate,” “Stargate: The Ark of Truth” and “Stargate Continuum.”

In addition, the site’s subscribers will be the first to access the all-new “Stargate Origins,” which tells the story of Catherine Langford, a character who occasionally appeared in previous “Stargate” TV shows. The 10-episode series will be later this year. MGM announced “Stargate Origins” this summer at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. The show is being produced by MGM’s digital group and New Form, the digital studio whose backers include Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Discovery.

However, users who initially signed up for Stargate Command starting Wednesday were not receiving their login information. On Thursday afternoon, according to the service’s official Twitter account, customers were still have issues logging in:

1/ UPDATE: #stargatecommand fans: If you are still having login issues: we are replying directly via our Support@stargatecommand.co to help. — Stargate Command (@stargatecommand) September 21, 2017

The website for the service, stargatecommand.co, also Thursday was sporadically failing to load, returning an application error message for some users.

Stargate Command, in addition to streaming the TV shows and movies, includes free content including news, quizzes, polls and a discussion forum.

Meanwhile, subscribers to Stargate Command’s all-access pass will get an authenticated, “members-only” digital edition of the “Stargate Origins” pilot script later this year, as well as behind-the-scenes access to the show’s writers room.

MGM announced the launch of Stargate Command on Wednesday with a video message from Christopher Judge (who played Teal’c in “Stargate SG-1”: