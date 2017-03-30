Sam Toles, previously head of Vimeo’s entertainment group, has joined MGM in the newly created role of senior VP of digital and new platforms, as the studio increasingly focuses on developing new forms of content for landscape of new platforms.

Toles reports to Kevin Conroy, MGM’s president of digital and new platforms (who joined the studio from Univision last summer), and will be based in Los Angeles.

“I am so glad we could attract Sam to join MGM,” said Mark Burnett, president of MGM’s TV and digital group. “He is an innovative thinker and has his finger on the pulse of what’s next.”

While Toles was at Vimeo, which is owned by Barry Diller’s IAC, the streaming platform launched its first slate of original programming including “High Maintenance” (subsequently picked up by HBO), “Garfunkel and Oats: Trying to be Special” and the Oscar-nominated animated short “Pear Cider and Cigarettes.” Toles took over running Vimeo’s consumer-facing VOD business in the fall of 2015 with the exit of Greg Clayman, who had headed the VOD business.

At MGM, Toles will oversee efforts to leverage existing MGM intellectual property as well as creating new IP for digital platforms, working with the studio’s theatrical, scripted, unscripted and distribution teams.

“Sam’s experience in digital media will accelerate our efforts in developing and creating compelling new content for today’s digital platforms, and will help to shape our company’s strategy as new platforms emerge,” Conroy in a statement.

Toles began in theatrical marketing at New Line Cinema and Warner Brothers, followed by home entertainment marketing roles at Paramount Pictures and Rhino. Sam then joined Fremantle Media as Vice President of Business Development overseeing media licensing for their extensive stable brands including American Idol, America’s Got Talent and The Price Is Right. Toles also served as Vice President of Content Strategy for Gaiam, where he built the foundation and content strategy for the company’s widely distributed digital SVOD service, Gaiam TV.