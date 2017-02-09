Art fans enjoyed a win Thursday morning when the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it will place 375,000 works of art in its collection under creative commons. Not only does this mean all the works are available for viewing online, but the public can now download the works of art and use them in any and all capacities.

The New York museum’s “open access” policy used to be anything but. Now, the Met has actually opened up to allow unrestricted access to and use of any images in the public domain. They’ve employed the use of the license designation Creative Commons Zero, known as CCO, in their distribution. Under the new program, the 375,000 pieces can be used for “any purpose, including commercial and noncommercial use, free of charge and without requiring permission from the Museum.”