McDonald’s says it is “investigating” after its corporate account wrote an insult directed at President Donald Trump on Thursday morning. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised,” the McDonald’s account wrote. “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

Screenshots captured the original tweet, timestamped 9:16 a.m., that tagged Trump and wrote “You are a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

Other screenshots posted to Twitter show that the tweet was briefly pinned to the McDonald’s corporate account, which has over 150,000 followers.

While the alleged McDonald’s hacker may not be fond of the U.S. president, Trump’s social media accounts have featured the fast food company favorably in the past. In May, Trump posted a photo to Instagram of himself eating McDonalds to celebrate becoming the GOP presidential nominee. “Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016,” he captioned the post.

The tweet debacle occurred shortly after Trump officially proposed his new budget, which includes killing funding to four major cultural agencies — the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Several agencies have since released statements that argue the potentially “devastating” effects of the cuts.

