Mayweather-McGregor: Showtime Will Issue ‘Full Refund’ to Viewers It Verifies Couldn’t Watch the Fight

After technical glitches disrupted the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match live-stream on Saturday, Showtime Networks says it will provide refunds to affected customers if it is able to determine they were unable to watch the pay-per-view event.

“We have received very limited number of complaints overall,” said Chris DeBlasio, senior VP of communications for Showtime Sports. “We are reviewing all of them carefully and will respond to them accordingly.”

Showtime will issue a $99.99 refund for customers who purchased the PPV access in HD through Showtime’s own direct-to-consumer services. If customers bought the PPV event through another distributor, such as UFC’s Fight Pass or through a cable or satellite TV operator, those consumers must request a refund directly from that provider.

Showtime’s official live stream of the highly anticipated Mayweather-McGregor fight suffered technical issues Saturday, and the event began about one hour after the previously posted 11:15 p.m. ET start time. Customers who had paid for the fight through UFC’s Fight Pass were directed to Showtime’s website; on Twitter, angry users posted info indicating that UFC told them it would not issue refunds.

Meanwhile, one disgruntled fight fan in Portland, Ore., who paid $99.99 to watch the match on Apple TV via Showtime’s PPV app filed a lawsuit Monday seeking class-action status on behalf of other Oregon residents. The lawsuit seeks the greater amount of $200 in statutory damages or recovery of “actual damages.” Showtime declined to comment, citing its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

About 2.9 million people turned to streaming piracy sites to watch Mayweather score a TKO against McGregor in the 10th round, according to content-security firm Irdeto.