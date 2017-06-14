‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Signs With Studio71 to Manage Digital Content

Mayim Bialik, who currently stars in “The Big Bang Theory,” has inked a deal with Studio71 to manage her digital content across social channels.

Studio71 will manage Bialik’s internet content, focusing on pop-culture content, as well as issues including motherhood, religion, dating, science, and lifestyle. The actress and author is currently active on YouTube (195,000 subscribers), Instagram (2.1 million followers), Facebook (1.4 million likes) and Twitter (577,000 followers).

Studio71 has similar partnerships with Seven Bucks Productions, the production company by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, and actress and influencer Shay Mitchell. The company’s talent network includes Lilly Singh (a.k.a IISuperwomanII), Rhett & Link, Logan Paul, Matthew Santoro, Flula Borg, Epic Meal Time, Roman Atwood, and Family Fun Pack. The L.A.-based company is owned by ProSiebenSat.1 Group.

Bialik is best known for her lead role as Blossom Russo in the early-’90s NBC sitcom “Blossom” and is now a regular on TV’s top-rated comedy, CBS’s “Big Bang Theory,” playing neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler. In 2014, Mayim joined Peter Funt in the relaunch of the original hidden camera reality show, “Candid Camera,” which airs on TV Land.

Bialik is managed by Primary Wave Television, and is repped by WME for theatrical, commercial and voiceover work.

