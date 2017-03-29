Congresswoman Maxine Waters fired back at Bill O’Reilly after the Fox News host mocked her hair on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends.”

O’Reilly was asked what he thought of a clip of Waters railing against President Donald Trump and the Republican party. “I didn’t hear a word she said,” O’Reilly joked. “I was looking at the James Brown wig.” O’Reilly apologized for his comments shortly after they sparked backlash online.

Waters responded to O’Reilly’s insult in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Tuesday evening on his show “All In.”

“I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated,” Waters said. “I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be afraid of Bill O’Reilly or anybody,” she said.

She continued, also taking aim at former Fox News boss Roger Ailes. “Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes have no credibility,” she said, citing lawsuits filed against both.

Waters added, “When a woman stands up and speaks truth to power that there will be attempts to put her down. And so, I’m not going to be put down, I’m not going to go anywhere. I’m going to stay on the issues.”

The congresswoman, who represents California’s 43rd district, then segued to talking points about Trump’s relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

