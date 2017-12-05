You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel to Launch Wolverine Podcast ‘The Long Night’

By
Rebecca Rubin

Staff Writer

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wolverine The Long Night
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall.

Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Ala., to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer. The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage). Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.

“‘Wolverine: The Long Night’ brings our fans a whole new way to experience our iconic characters and the Marvel Universe,” Dan Silver, vice president, head of platforms and content for Marvel New Media, said. “This tremendous cast will bring a thrilling level of intrigue and drama to our listeners. The character of Logan and this landscape make it the ideal premiere vehicle for us, and we’re excited to continue to explore the dynamic possibilities of the podcast medium.”

Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Zoe ChaoChaske SpencerJordan BridgesDavid CallMichael J. Burg, and Lannon Killea will also lend their voices to the series, while Chris Gethard, host of the “Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People” podcast, will make a cameo appearance.

“Wolverine: The Long Night” will be directed by Brendan Baker, with Chloe Prasinos overseeing sound design.

More Digital

  • Wolverine The Long Night

    Marvel to Launch Wolverine Podcast 'The Long Night'

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • Fire_TV_Stick_Basic_Edition

    Google Starts Blocking YouTube on Fire TV, Echo Show

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • Warner home entertainment President Jim Wuthrich

    Home Entertainment Leader Wuthrich Aims to Increase User Base of Digital Consumers

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • Vudu Gives Customers the On-Demand Entertainment

    Vudu Gives Customers the On-Demand Entertainment They Want

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • Oath Studios - Abra Potkin, Caroline

    Verizon’s Oath Studios Adds Trio of Execs From ABC, Weinstein Company, Yahoo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • Adriana Cisneros Joins Parrot Analytics Board

    Adriana Cisneros Joins Parrot Analytics Board

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

  • WBUR Endless Thread

    Reddit Teams Up With WBUR for New 'Endless Thread' Podcast

    Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall. Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad