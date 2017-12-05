Marvel to Launch Wolverine Podcast ‘The Long Night’

Marvel is expanding Wolverine’s story through a new medium. A new scripted podcast series centered on the X-Men character will launch exclusively on Stitcher Premium in spring 2018 before it sets a wide release across other podcast platforms in the fall.

Written by comic book author Ben Percy, the 10-episode series follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Ala., to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer. The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage). Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.

“‘Wolverine: The Long Night’ brings our fans a whole new way to experience our iconic characters and the Marvel Universe,” Dan Silver, vice president, head of platforms and content for Marvel New Media, said. “This tremendous cast will bring a thrilling level of intrigue and drama to our listeners. The character of Logan and this landscape make it the ideal premiere vehicle for us, and we’re excited to continue to explore the dynamic possibilities of the podcast medium.”

Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Zoe Chao, Chaske Spencer, Jordan Bridges, David Call, Michael J. Burg, and Lannon Killea will also lend their voices to the series, while Chris Gethard, host of the “Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People” podcast, will make a cameo appearance.

“Wolverine: The Long Night” will be directed by Brendan Baker, with Chloe Prasinos overseeing sound design.