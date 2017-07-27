Marvel Superheroes (And Villains) Coming to New Mobile Game From FoxNext

Marvel Entertainment characters will be featured in an all-new multiplayer mobile game being developed by FoxNext Games’ recently acquired Aftershock studio.

The companies are staying mum on many details of the forthcoming game — including its title, release date and storyline. For now, here’s what Marvel and Fox are saying: It’s going to be an action/role-playing game chock-full of fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, which will let players from around the world fight each other in a “unique gameplay experience.”

The game is being developed at Aftershock’s Los Angeles studio, headed by GM Amir Rahimi. That’s the same studio that is creating a multiplayer mobile strategy game for James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise in partnership with Lightstorm Entertainment and 20th Century Fox.

Aftershock was previously part of Kabam. It formed as a spinoff following Netmarble Games’ acquisition of Kabam’s Vancouver studio and other assets in late 2016, after which 21st Century Fox’s FoxNext snapped it up.

“Aftershock is creating something special, and we are thrilled to finally announce this news,” said Jay Ong, Marvel’s senior VP of games and innovation. “The game will be the full package: an exciting storyline, epic moments with Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, and incredible visuals that truly bring our characters to life.”

Ong added, “It’s shaping up to be one of our biggest and boldest projects in our mobile portfolio, and we know it will exceed our fans’ expectations.”

Current Marvel mobiles games include “Marvel Contest of Champions,” developed by Kabam, and “Marvel Avengers Academy” from Jam City’s TinyCo.

Separately, Marvel in January announced a multiyear pact with Square Enix for a series of video-game titles, starting with a new Avengers game. More details are promised to be revealed in 2018.

FoxNext, formed earlier this year and headed by Salil Mehta, brings together video games, theme parks and VR development businesses. The FoxNext Games lineup includes “Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow,” “The Simpsons Tapped Out,” “Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff,” “Ice Age Adventures,” “Sugar Smash: Book of Life” and “Alien: Isolation.”