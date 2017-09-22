Martin Scorsese to Teach First-Ever Online Filmmaking Class

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is launching an internet-based course in making movies — his first foray into e-learning.

The Oscar-winning director will debut the class in early 2018 through online-education startup MasterClass. The class costs $90 for unlimited access to more than 20 video lessons; pre-enrollment is available starting Friday at masterclass.com/ms.

In addition to the videos, Scorsese’s class on MasterClass will include a downloadable workbook with lesson recaps and supplemental material. In addition, those enrolled in the class will be able to upload video questions, with Scorsese providing feedback to select students.

“I was excited by this project because it gave me a chance to pass down my own inspirations and experiences and practices and evolutions,” Scorsese said in a statement, “not as a blueprint for how to make movies but as a guidepost, an offering to young people attempting to find their own way.”

Over a 50-plus career, Scorsese has produced a legion of critically acclaimed films including “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” “Taxi Driver,” “Casino” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He has eight Academy Awards nominations for best director, and won the directing Oscar for 2006’s “The Departed.” In 1990, Scorsese started the Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to film preservation and restoration, which has saved over 750 films to date.

MasterClass, founded in 2015, has released more than a dozen celebrity-led online courses to date.

Those include classes from Shonda Rhimes, Christina Aguilera, Kevin Spacey, David Mamet, James Patterson (writing), Dustin Hoffman (acting), Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), (writing for television) and Steve Martin (comedy).