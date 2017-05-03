Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Will Hire 3,000 Staffers to Review Posts for Violent Content, Hate Speech

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after recent incidents in which people have broadcast violent murders and other graphic content on the social service, said the company will increase the size of its staff that reviews flagged content by 66% in the next year.

The exec, in a Facebook post Wednesday, said the company will add 3,000 people to its community operations team around the world — in addition to the 4,500 it employs today — to review “the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly,” he wrote.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook — either live or in video posted later,” Zuckerberg wrote. “If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

The additional reviewers also will help Facebook improve its ability to remove other content the service forbids, including hate speech and child exploitation, he said.

In addition to hiring more people, Facebook also is building tools to make it simpler to report problems as well as speed up the time it takes for the reviewing teams to determine which posts violate Facebook’s standards, Zuckerberg said. It’s also working to make it easier for Facebook staff to contact law enforcement if someone needs help.

Last week, Facebook received a report that a users was considering suicide. “We immediately reached out to law enforcement, and they were able to prevent him from hurting himself. In other cases, we weren’t so fortunate,” Zuckerberg wrote.