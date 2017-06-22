Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Facebook’s New Mission Statement

Mark Zuckerberg wants the world to know that Facebook isn’t just about keeping up with your former high school classmates or posting your political opinions.

The CEO announced a new mission statement for the social media platform on Thursday at Facebook’s first Community Summit, according to Forbes: “Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

His initiative involves bringing users with shared interests together into a safe open ground for conversations to grow, Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNN Tech.

“We used to have a sense that if we could just do those things, then that would make a lot of the things in the world better by themselves,” he said. “But now we realize that we need to do more too. It’s important to give people a voice, to get a diversity of opinions out there, but on top of that, you also need to do this work of building common ground so that way we can all move forward together.”

Facebook’s original mission statement included: “To give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.”

Zuckerberg mentioned in the interview that Facebook has a responsibility to create a space where various voices and topics can be expressed. He’s been traveling from state-to-state to get to know citizens from across the U.S.

“A lot of the important stuff that needs to happen in the world [is] global … whether that’s addressing challenges like stopping climate change or stopping pandemic diseases or terrorism,” said Zuckerberg. “None of these things can happen just by one country or group of people deciding to do it. There’s no top-down structure to enable that, so the will needs to be built bottom up.”

The Community Summit will continue on Friday in Chicago.

Filed Under:

    1. Hmmm says:
      June 22, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Things. Things. Stuff. Things. Can’t help but think that the message could have been clearer.

      Reply

