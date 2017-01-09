Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will resign from the company’s board of directors — along with several other board members — in the event that Verizon’s deal to buy the Yahoo internet businesses closes.

Yahoo Inc., which made the disclosure Monday in an SEC filing, will become primarily an investment holding company if and when the Verizon sale is completed. At that point the company, whose major asset will be shares of China’s Alibaba Group, will rename itself “Altaba Inc.” With the planned change, Yahoo Inc. appointed Eric Brandt chairman effective Jan. 9, with previous chairman Maynard Webb becoming chairman emeritus (with Webb also planning to resign with the closure of the Verizon deal).

However, there’s still uncertainty about how Verizon will proceed with its planned $4.8 billion takeover of the flagging Yahoo internet operations after Yahoo disclosed two massive breaches of user data. Verizon may decide to terminate the agreement or seek a reduction in the price tag, pending its review of the hacks in which info on more than 1 billion Yahoo users was stolen more than two years ago.