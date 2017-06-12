‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ Gets Official Release Date

After a couple leaks last month, Ubisoft has officially revealed that “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” will be released on August 29.

No doubt one of the oddest announcements of this year’s E3 conference, “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” is a mashup of one of Nintendo’s most popular characters with one of Ubisoft’s. The game follows the Rabbids being transferred to the Mushroom Kingdom. Players will take control of the titular plumber — as well as Luigi, Peach, and Rabbids dressed as Mario characters — to face the latest threat to the Kingdom.

The game was described as a “tactical adventure.” Players will have the ability to explore the Mushroom Kingdom during the adventure phases while the combat will be a tactical, turn-based fare.

The announcement — while intriguing — is far from a huge shock. As with multiple titles this year, the game was somewhat spoiled thanks to multiple leaks back in May. The first leak, courtesy of video game website Kotaku, not only hinted at a release date, but also revealed that there would be turn-based combat and local co-op. The second leak included art that showed Mario battling alongside the Rabbids.

The game is being developed by Ubisoft’s Milan and Paris teams, and will be released on the recently released Nintendo Switch.