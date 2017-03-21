Basketball fans can now stream March Madness games in virtual reality, for a price: A newly-introduced VR Premium Ticket will give Oculus Rift and Gear VR owners access to the Final Four semifinals, the championship game as well as select Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in 360-degree video.

This isn’t the first time March Madness has been streamed in VR. Last year, Turner Sports live streamed the finals live in 360-degree video in cooperation with CBS and Oculus. That first live game was free, but this year around, consumers will actually have to pay.

March Madness in VR is coming with two pricing tiers: A golden ticket, which costs $2.99 per game or $7.99 for all six games, will offer access to multiple courtside cameras and dedicated VR commentary from Spero Dedes, Steve Smith and Lisa Byington.

A silver ticket, which costs $1.99 per game, will offer access to just one 360-degree camera feed, and the same commentary that can also be heard on CBS’s national broadcast feed.

The NCAA March Madness Live VR app, which is available in the Oculus store, is being powered by Intel. The chipmaker acquired sports VR startup Voke, which also powered the 2016 March Madness VR Live Stream, late last year. With March Madness, Intel is rebranding Voke’s services as “Intel True VR,” and also releasing a separate Intel True VR app in the Oculus store for other live and on-demand sports content.