Maker Studios is shrinking: Parent company Disney is laying off 80 staffers in a restructuring of its digital media division, which includes Maker.

The move comes after Maker Studios — which Disney bought in 2014, ultimately paying $675 million — was moved under Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) group. In December, Andrew Sugerman, executive VP DCPI’s publishing and digital media unit, assumed oversight of Maker. At the time Courtney Holt, who had previously been running Maker, moved into a role at Disney corporate as executive VP of media and strategy.

The cutbacks are part of Disney’s strategy to more tightly integrate its digital operations, whereas Maker had previously operated as more or less a standalone entity. Word that Disney was preparing layoffs at Maker surfaced last week.

“We’re building a digital media network of Disney and non-Disney content for kids and millennials on the platforms they use every day,” Sugerman said in a statement. “For advertisers, this network offers mobile, video, short-form content, micro-content, and influencers, all at scale.”

Last summer, Maker laid off about 30 employees in what it called a “strategic adjustment” of resources.