Madonna is turning to the digital masses to find her next trainer.

The singer-dancer is teaming with DanceOn, the dance-entertainment digital network she helped co-found in 2010, to solicit an open call for video submissions to be considered in the audition. According to DanceOn, its community of 100 million users will help decide the finalists.

Madonna, 58, is looking for a dancer-choreographer with personal-training certification. Video submissions must include strong dance routine elements as well as heavy conditioning components.

Contestants must submit a video that is at least 60 seconds long, comprising a dance workout in the first half and a fitness workout in the second half. All submissions must be posted on on social networks (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter) with the hashtags #MadonnaChallenge and #DanceOn, and all must be 18 or older. The finalists will have an opportunity to work out with Madonna before she makes her final selection.

Madonna last year accused one of her former trainers, Nicole Winhoffer, of sleeping with her boyfriend.

Info on the contest is available at danceon.com/madonna. DanceOn was founded by CEO Amanda Taylor along with Madonna, talent manager Guy Oseary and Allen DeBevoise, an investor and co-founder of Machinima. DanceOn has existing relationships with all major music labels, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group. Its investors include AMC Networks, DeBevoise’s Third Wave Ventures, Plus Capital and Luminari Capital.

Watch Madonna’s promo video for the DanceOn contest: