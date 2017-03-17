Machinima CEO Chad Gutstein is leaving the company to pursue other interests, a move coming four months after Warner Bros. acquired full control of the gamer and fandom digital network.

Warner Bros. has named Russell Arons, previously Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s senior VP of worldwide marketing, as general manager of Machinima. WB said Arons will work with Gutstein on a “multiweek transition plan” after which Gutstein will “leave the company to pursue entrepreneurial projects.”

WB bought full control of Machinima in November 2016, in a deal that sources said valued Machinima at slightly under $100 million. It now operates within the Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group. Previously, the studio was an investor in the programming service along with Google, MK Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Coffin Capital and Machinima co-founder Allen DeBevoise.

Craig Hunegs, president of business and strategy for Warner Bros. Television Group and president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group., called Arons “a terrific creative executive with exceptional audience experience and brand building capabilities.”

“In her new role, Russell will deepen Machinima’s relationship with an audience that’s important to many Warner Bros. divisions to further optimize our marketing and direct-to-consumer activities and serve as a hub for social video across the company,” Hunegs said in a statement.

Hunegs also thanked Gutstein for leading Machinima over the last three years. “He’s done a great job leading Machinima’s team as they’ve strengthened their creator network, improved audience engagement and launched a content studio,” he said.