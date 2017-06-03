London Bridge on Lockdown After Van Plows Into Pedestrians, Multiple Incidents (Developing)

London Bridge
At least six people have been reported injured in London after a van plowed into pedestrians on busy London Bridge late Saturday.

The BBC reported that some people may also have been stabbed in the incident, which sent scores of bystanders fleeing for safety and shut down at least two busy subway stations. Three suspects were being sought by police, the BBC said.

Gunfire at Borough Market has also been confirmed by police, as has a third incident in the Vauxhall area. Government officials are monitoring the incident on London Bridge but have not yet issued any statement on whether terrorism is suspected. The public is being warned to stay away from London Bridge and the surrounding areas.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to multiple incidents throughout London on Twitter.

The series of attacks come less than a week before Britons go to the polls to elect a new government.
Unfortunately, the incident also comes less than two weeks after the deadly suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The benefit concert venue is on high alert, but is still scheduled to take place on Sunday.

More to come…

