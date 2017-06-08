‘Logan’ Still No. 1 as ‘Shack,’ ‘Fist Fight’ Bow on Disc Charts

“Logan,” the latest in the “X-Men” franchise, remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week on both national home video sales charts for the week that ended June 4.

The Marvel Comics superhero film from 20th Century Fox defended the top spot on the sales charts from dozens of newcomers, only two of which managed to make it into the top 5.

The newly released “The Shack,” a psychological drama from Lionsgate, rode its $57.4 million domestic box office gross to a No. 2 debut, also on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Another new release, the Warner Bros. comedy “Fist Fight,” bowed at No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart and at No. 4 on the Blu-ray Disc chart. The film earned about $33 million in theaters.

“The Shack” sold nearly 90% as many discs as “Logan,” NPD research shows, while “Fist Fight” trailed at 30.8%.

Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall,” which debuted at No. 2 on both charts the previous week, slipped to No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 3 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

Rounding out the top five on both charts was another Universal Pictures release, the psychological horror film “Get Out,” which had bowed at No. 3 the prior week.

“Logan” generated 66% of its second-week total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, down from 73% its first week in stores. “The Shack” generated just 34% of its sales from Blu-ray Disc, while for “Fist Fight” the Blu-ray percentage was a little higher, 39%.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “The Shack” also debuted at No. 1, giving Lionsgate a rare triple-victory across all three home video charts.

The Universal Pictures drama “A Dog’s Purpose” rose to No. 2 now that its holdback from Redbox is over, while the prior week’s top rental, “The Great Wall,” slipped to No. 3.

Rounding out the top five on the Home Media Magazine rental chart were “Split,” from Universal Pictures, at No. 4, and Paramount’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 6/04/17:

1. Logan

2. The Shack (new)

3. Fist Fight (new)

4. The Great Wall

5. Get Out

6. Fifty Shades Darker

7. Moana

8. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

9. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

10. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

11. A Dog’s Purpose

12. Sing

13. Rock Dog

14. Max 2: White House Hero

15. Trolls

16. Hidden Figures

17. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

18. Underworld: Blood Wars

19. La La Land

20. Before I Fall (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 6/4/17:

1. The Shack (new)

2. A Dog’s Purpose

3. The Great Wall

4. Split

5. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

6. Sleepless

7. Hidden Figures

8. Why Him?

9. Rock Dog

10. Sing

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.