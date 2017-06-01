‘Logan,’ ‘Great Wall’ and ‘Get Out’ Debut in Top Three Spots on Disc Sales Charts

Three new releases captured the three top spots on the national home video sales charts the week ended May 28 as the traditional start-of-summer flurry of new DVD and Blu-ray Disc releases continues.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan” easily snagged the No. 1 spot on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The 10th installment in the Marvel superhero “X-Men” franchise was billed as the last appearance of Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart in their roles as Wolverine and Professor X, and grossed $226 million at the domestic box office.

Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall,” a theatrical underperformer ($45 million) that was criticized for the casting of a non-Asian (Matt Damon) in the lead role, debuted at No. 2 on both charts.

Another Universal Pictures release, the critically hailed psychological horror film “Get Out,” rode its $175 domestic box office gross to a No. 3 debut, also on both charts.

NPD data shows that “The Great Wall” and “Get Out” sold just 22.7% and 19.5% as many discs, respectively, as “Logan.”

Sony Pictures’ “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” the sixth film in the movie series based on the survival horror video game franchise, slipped to No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart after having debuted at No. 1 the prior week.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” from Paramount, took the No. 4 spot, also after having debuted at No. 1 the prior week.

On both charts, the erotic sequel “Fifty Shades Darker” slipped to No. 5 from No. 3 the prior week. The Universal Pictures release, a sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey,” had debuted at No. 1 on both charts the week ended May 14.

“Logan” generated 73% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, with 10% coming from Ultra HD Blu-ray. “The Great Wall” generated 60% of its sales from Blu-ray Disc (and 7% from Ultra HD Blu-ray), while for “Get Out” the Blu-ray percentage was just 58%.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “The Great Wall” debuted at No. 1, with Universal Pictures apparently lifting its traditional 28-day holdback from Redbox. “Split,” also from Universal Pictures; Paramount’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”; Universal Pictures’ “Sleepless”; and 20th Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures” each slipped a notch to finish the week at No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 5/28/17:

1. Logan (new)

2. The Great Wall (new)

3. Get Out (new)

4. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

5. Fifty Shades Darker

6. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

7. Moana

8. Rock Dog (new)

9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10. Max 2: White House Hero (new)

11. A Dog’s Purpose

12. Sing

13. Hidden Figures

14. La La Land

15. Trolls

16. Underworld: Blood Wars

17. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

18. Hacksaw Ridge

19. The Secret Life of Pets

20. Split

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 5/28/17:

1. The Great Wall (new)

2. Split

3. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

4. Sleepless

5. Hidden Figures

6. Rock Dog (new)

7. Why Him?

8. Sing

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

10. Gold

