President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court live on prime time TV Tuesday night — but thanks to numerous live streams, you’ll also be able to tune in if you are a cord cutter without cable TV, or if you’re not anywhere near a TV set at the time of the announcement.

Here’s how to stream the announcement of Trump’s Supreme Court pick live online:

When: Trump will announce his nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat of late justice Antonin Scalia at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

On YouTube: ABC News will stream the announcement live on YouTube.

On Facebook: The White House will stream the announcement live on Facebook. PBS Newshour will also stream the announcement live on Facebook.

On iPhone and iPad: The White House is live streaming the announcement on YouTube, which is available for iOS on the App Store.

On Android: The White House is live streaming the announcement on YouTube, which is pre-installed on Android.

On Apple TV: CBS News will stream the announcement on its Apple TV app, which can be found via the device’s app store.

On Fire TV: CBS News will stream the announcement live via its Fire TV app.

On Roku: CBS News will stream the announcement live via its Roku app.

On TV: All the major broadcast networks as well as the cable news networks are expected to interrupt their regular programming to carry the announcement live.