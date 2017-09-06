Lionsgate, Vimeo Ink Technology Pact for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Tribeca Shortlist

Vimeo earlier this year scrapped plans to launch its own over-the-top subscription VOD service. Now it’s reached a deal with Lionsgate to provide back-end infrastructure for two of the studio’s own OTT plays: Laugh Out Loud, the online comedy network from Kevin Hart, and movie service Tribeca Shortlist.

Under the deal, Laugh Out Loud is using Vimeo’s video programming interfaces and software development kit technologies. The LOL site and apps launched last month, featuring original programming from comedy star Kevin Hart and others. The content is available for free, and users also can buy a $2.99 monthly subscription for an ad-free experience.

In addition, Tribeca Shortlist, which Lionsgate launched in 2105 in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, is using Vimeo’s OTT out-of-the-box solution. The $5-per-month subscription-video service is updated with a rotating lineup of movies handpicked by guest actors, directors, and other influencers. Tribeca Shortlist is available on the web and mobile devices, and through Roku, Apple TV, Dish Network’s Sling TV and Amazon Channels.

“We’re very pleased with the support that Vimeo’s advanced technology has already provided, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help power Laugh Out Loud and Tribeca Shortlist as we grow our audience and subscriber base,” Julie Uhrman, Lionsgate’s EVP and GM of OTT ventures, said in a statement.

Separately, last year Vimeo launched an online storefront to sell TV shows worldwide with initial partner Lionsgate. Vimeo, a unit of Barry Diller’s IAC, says it provides OTT technology to support subscription services from more than 500 customers.

Founded in 2004, Vimeo in July named Anjali Sud, previously head of its creator business, as CEO. Her appointment came after Vimeo decided to double down on catering to its base of video creators, instead of investing in a direct-to-consumer subscription VOD product.