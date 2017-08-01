Lionsgate Launches Spanish-Language Streaming Service

Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group have launched Pantaya, touted as the first Spanish-language over-the-top service.

The companies made the announcement Tuesday morning. The service will be available for $5.99 a month through the web and on iOS, Android, and Roku as well as to Prime members on Amazon Channels in the U.S.

The service will offer current and classic Spanish-language films, complemented by documentaries, concerts and other original content.

“We’re proud to launch a Spanish-language streaming movie service distinguished by its breadth, quality and diversity,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

“This platform is the next logical step in Lionsgate’s track record of serving the Hispanic consumer with high-end premium content through our Pantelion Films venture with Televisa,” he added. “By drawing upon the blockbuster films, vast libraries and world-class programming resources of its partners, Pantaya is positioned to become a compelling value proposition for Spanish-language and bilingual audiences across the country.”

Hemisphere CEO Alan Sokol said, “We’re thrilled to be partnered with Lionsgate in the launch of the premier Spanish-language OTT platform that delivers first-run and bold content. Pantaya is user friendly, accessible and will provide Hispanic movie lovers in the U.S. an entirely new way to watch movies and connect with their cultures.”

The offering includes all of Pantelion’s Spanish-language releases and monthly films released “day-and-date” with their debut in Latin American theatres for the first time. The slate includes “No Manches Frida” and “Instructions Not Included”; contemporary Latin American hits from Hemisphere’s catalogue; classic titles featuring Pedro Infante, Maria Felix and Jorge Negrete; and films from Lionsgate’s 16,000-title library dubbed in Spanish, including “Dirty Dancing,” the Crank action franchise and “Amores Perros.”

Subscribers will also have exclusive monthly first run access to recent releases such as the animated “Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos”; “Ladrones” starring Fernando Colunga and Eduardo Yañez; and musical comedy “¿Que Le Dijiste a Dios?”; Dominican Republic release “Domirriqueños” and the latest installment of the Colombian franchise El Paseo.

The service’s operations will be overseen by Pantelion CEO Paul Presburger and Pantelion Chief Operating Officer Edward Allen. Hemisphere Media owns and operates five U.S. Hispanic cable networks and two Latin American cable networks.