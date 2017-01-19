Palo Alto, Calif.-based Jaunt is reviving virtual reality (VR) classic “Lawnmower Man” — only this time, you’ll have to put on a VR headset to watch it: Jaunt announced Thursday at Sundance that it is working with original rights holders top turn the movie into a VR series.

“The original movie was a film of unsurpassed imagination and creativity with its ground-breaking use of VR back in 1992,” said Jim Howell. “Together with Jaunt we look forward to a contemporary team bringing to life a whole new world of VR; a world of immersive entertainment and communication. We are very excited to be working with Jaunt to create a VR realization of the film.”

Jaunt also announced other slated for titles in production, which include a 12-episode sci-fi series titled “Luna,” a political sci-fi series dubbed “The Elightene Ones” that will be written and produced by “Ready Player One” actor Tye Sheridan and Nikola Todorovic of Aether, Inc., as well as “Bad trip,” which is being described as a stoner comedy series.

Jaunt got its start as a VR camera maker, but has been putting bigger emphasis on content production and distribution in recent months. The company has raised more than $100 million from Disney, Google Ventures, BSkyB, Evolution Media Partners and China Media Capital and others. In September, it appointed former Hearst executive George Kliavkoff as its new CEO.