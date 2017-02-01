Laurene Powell Jobs is no longer Disney’s largest single shareholder, after she recently reduced her ownership stake in the Mouse House by half, regulatory filings show.

Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, beneficially owned 64.3 million Disney shares as of the end of 2016, representing a 4% stake in the company, according to an SEC disclosure last month. That is roughly half of the 128.3 million shares Powell Jobs owned at the end of 2015.

After Steve Jobs died in 2011, the 138 million Disney shares he owned — from Disney’s $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar — were transferred to a trust run by Powell Jobs. Because she now owns less than 5% of Disney’s outstanding shares, Powell Jobs is no longer required to disclose transactions involving Disney shares under SEC rules.

Powell Jobs’ primary endeavor is running Emerson Collective, a philanthropy-focused venture focusing on education and immigration reform and environmental issues that has recently made investments in the entertainment biz. Last year it acquired a minority stake in management-production company Anonymous Content, whose productions include “Mr. Robot” and Oscar-winning film “Spotlight,” and also has invested in Macro, a production venture launched by former WME agent Charles King.